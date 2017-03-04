Project Prom event to help girls find prom dress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of girls from the greater Indianapolis area will get to shop for their prom dress at no cost Saturday.

The event known as Project Prom will be held at the Flanner and Buchanan Community Life Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hundreds of girls are expected to show up to shop and try on a gently used prom dress.

The names are selected from schools around the area for girls who would otherwise not be able to afford a prom dress.

“I realized there was a need for girls that couldn’t afford to go to the prom and so many people buy a dress, wear it once, and it hangs in their closet until mom says I’m taking this thing to Goodwill,” said Kim Browning, the founder of Project Prom.

She started the event 14 years ago through donations of gently used prom dresses, jewelry, and accessories. She collects the items weeks prior to the event in her Beech Grove salon, The Vault.

The first year Browning said they helped about 20 girls and the event has only grown from there.

“We probably have 400 dresses this year in all sizes so from zero to 26 so we hope to outfit all girls that need help,” Browning added.

She hopes to expand the event even further in the future. It is her goal to have local hair stylists donate their time to do the girls’ hair and makeup.

