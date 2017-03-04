Trump alleges Obama had Trump phones wiretapped during race

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trumps telephones wire tapped during last years election, but Trump isn’t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation.

Trump says in a series of tweets that he just found out that Obama had my wires tapped in Trump Tower.

There’s no immediate White House comment, and an Obama spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trumps tweets could be in response to Democrats outcry following revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions in his confirmation hearings didn’t disclose his contacts with Russia’s American ambassador during the campaign. Sessions a senator at that time was Trumps earliest Senate supporter.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia influenced the election to help Trump win.

