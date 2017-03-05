Authorities investigating police-involved shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot following a confrontation with police early Sunday morning.

It happened right around 3 a.m. outside the Run Inn Bar and Grill near West 34th Street and High School Road when an officer began to make make patrols in the area.

The suspect soon came out and began to fire shots in the area. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the wrist.

It isn’t clear yet if the suspect was initially shooting at the officer or at someone else.

The suspect was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

