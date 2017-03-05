Chicago goes full week without fatal shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has gone a full week without a fatal shooting for the first time in more than four years.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the city passed the milestone Sunday morning, marking the first time the city has gone as long since the newspaper began tracking every shooting death in January 2013.

Until then, the last fatal shooting occurred Feb. 26. Twenty-six-year-old James Morris was sitting in a parked minivan on the West Side when a car drove by and someone opened fire. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead half an hour later.

Thirty-three people have been shot in Chicago since then, but none fatally. Eleven were reported in serious or critical condition.

The newspaper has recorded 101 homicides in the city so far this year, mostly shooting deaths.