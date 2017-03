COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus police say they do not suspect foul play in the death of 33-year-old Jacquelyn Watts.

Watts was reported missing Friday afternoon. Her body was found early Saturday morning on a sandbar on the Flatrock River after a search was conducted.

Authorities have scheduled a press conference for Monday at noon to provide an update on the case.

