Drugs, guns confiscated during domestic violence investigation

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers confiscated drugs, guns and more than $1,000 in cash while investigating a report of domestic violence on the city’s north side.

Jeffrey Armstrong, 34, faces preliminary charges that include domestic battery, dealing narcotics, dealing a controlled substance and possession of narcotics.

Confiscated money and drugs. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
Friday just before 8 a.m., officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence in the 2900 block of Hazelview Lane.

 

 

During the investigation, officers located the following:

  • 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • 11 grams of suspected heroin
  • 16 grams of an unknown powder (possibly fentanyl)
  • 7 grams of marijuana
  • A handwritten ledger
  • Two cell phones
  • Two firearms
  • $1,730 in cash

Armstrong has been taken to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

IMPD has called this “a great collaborative effort between the responding officers, Domestic Violence detectives, and Narcotics detectives.”

