Drugs, guns confiscated during domestic violence investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers confiscated drugs, guns and more than $1,000 in cash while investigating a report of domestic violence on the city’s north side.
Jeffrey Armstrong, 34, faces preliminary charges that include domestic battery, dealing narcotics, dealing a controlled substance and possession of narcotics.
Friday just before 8 a.m., officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence in the 2900 block of Hazelview Lane.
During the investigation, officers located the following:
- 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- 11 grams of suspected heroin
- 16 grams of an unknown powder (possibly fentanyl)
- 7 grams of marijuana
- A handwritten ledger
- Two cell phones
- Two firearms
- $1,730 in cash
Armstrong has been taken to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.
IMPD has called this “a great collaborative effort between the responding officers, Domestic Violence detectives, and Narcotics detectives.”