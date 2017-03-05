Drugs, guns confiscated during domestic violence investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers confiscated drugs, guns and more than $1,000 in cash while investigating a report of domestic violence on the city’s north side.

Jeffrey Armstrong, 34, faces preliminary charges that include domestic battery, dealing narcotics, dealing a controlled substance and possession of narcotics.

Friday just before 8 a.m., officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence in the 2900 block of Hazelview Lane.

During the investigation, officers located the following:

14 grams of suspected crack cocaine

11 grams of suspected heroin

16 grams of an unknown powder (possibly fentanyl)

7 grams of marijuana

A handwritten ledger

Two cell phones

Two firearms

$1,730 in cash

Armstrong has been taken to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

IMPD has called this “a great collaborative effort between the responding officers, Domestic Violence detectives, and Narcotics detectives.”

