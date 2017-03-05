Elderly twins die after falling, spending night outside

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two elderly women have died after apparently falling outside a Barrington home late Friday, spending the overnight hours outside in frigid temperatures.

While police continue to notify their family, the women are only being identified tonight as twins in their late 90s.

Police Chief John LaCross said a neighbor discovered the two women outside the Opechee Drive home Saturday morning.

Police said it appears the sisters were returning to the home from dinner sometime Friday night, when the twins both fell in the driveway. It’s not clear exactly what time that occurred, but they were not able to get inside and were stranded outside until they were found Saturday.

LaCross said that both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. They were pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday.

LaCross added their deaths don’t appear to be foul play. Temperatures Saturday were not expected to get out of the 20s, and wind chills Saturday morning were in the single digits.

A reporter spoke with neighbors Saturday night who were devastated by the news.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...