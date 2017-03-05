Family remembers 2 killed in house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis family is sifting through what’s left of a house after a fire killed two people and put another in critical condition.

The fire started Friday night on the 700 block of Terrace Avenue.

Sunday afternoon family members gathered outside the house.

They were there cleaning out what’s left before demolition.

Two people, 51-year-old Jeff Sullivan and his 10-month-old grandson, were killed in the fire.

Fire authorities say a space heater likely caused the fire.

While the family said today that everything is still settling in, they’re also finding comfort in knowing that two neighbors tried to get inside the house to save the two of them.

“My baby boy,” said Thomas Sullivan, speaking of his 51-year-old son.

“That is my baby boy. He was my youngest. He was born on Valentine’s Day. I was married on Valentine’s Day. He got along with everybody for some reason. Everybody liked him, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m just waiting on the coroner to call me to release the body so we can make arrangements and everything. All part of the game I think. You just live, learn and keep on going,” Sullivan said.

Saturday night the community came together for a vigil to remember Jeff Sullivan and his grandson.

A 4-year-old child was also in the house.

He was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition.

