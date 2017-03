INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three state movie theaters are partnering for the first-ever nationwide celebration of a specific type of film.

The special day is called “Reel Film Day.”

Three theaters are Indiana are taking part in the day: The IMAX theater in downtown Indianapolis, the Toby Theater at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and The Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin.

The films being shown today are Rogue One, Jurassic Park and The Wizard of Oz.

