Mayor Hogsett honors WISH-TV’s Dick Wolfsie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s very own Dick Wolfsie received some very special praise, as Mayor Joe Hogsett has declared March 5 to be “Dick Wolfsie Day.”

Wolfsie turned 70 on Sunday, and to celebrate not only did he receive a special proclamation, but also congratulations from some of his peers.

From warming interviews to a first-hand look at incredible performances, we’re proud to have Wolfsie as part of the Hoosier community.

Think you can remember some of your special Wolfsie moments? Take a walk down memory lane with us.

