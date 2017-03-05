Police arrest suspect in connection with officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have arrested the suspect connected to an officer-involved shooting on the city’s west side.

Ivan Tapley, 23, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

Police say Tapley was leaving the Run Inn Bar and Grill, located in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, as it was closing for the night around 3 a.m. on Sunday. That’s when he pulled out a gun and began firing.

An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who had been monitoring the parking lot and area there allegedly told Tapley to put down his weapon. Then, police say the suspect pointed his gun at the officer, and the officer fired his weapon, hitting Tapley in the wrist. No other injuries were reported.

Tapley was taken to Eskenazi Hopsital, where he was treated for injuries.

He’s now been transferred to the Arrestee Processing Center.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

All tips given via Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous.

