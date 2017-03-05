Postal service assists IMPD in drug bust on northwest side

Staff Reports Published:
(IMPD Photo)
(IMPD Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Postal Service assisted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a drug bust that confiscated drugs, cash and guns Friday morning.

The bust happened just after 11 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pittman Place when authorities conducted a “knock and talk” investigation.

When approaching, authorities could smell the odor of marijuana at the residence.

After obtaining a consent to search and a search warrant, authorities discovered:

  • Eight ounces of suspected cocaine
  • 100 narcotic pills
  • Suspected mushrooms
  • 10 pounds of suspected marijuana
  • Four handguns
  • $22,372 in cash

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

All items were seized and transported for evidence.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV