Postal service assists IMPD in drug bust on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Postal Service assisted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a drug bust that confiscated drugs, cash and guns Friday morning.
The bust happened just after 11 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pittman Place when authorities conducted a “knock and talk” investigation.
When approaching, authorities could smell the odor of marijuana at the residence.
After obtaining a consent to search and a search warrant, authorities discovered:
- Eight ounces of suspected cocaine
- 100 narcotic pills
- Suspected mushrooms
- 10 pounds of suspected marijuana
- Four handguns
- $22,372 in cash
No arrests have been made in the investigation.
All items were seized and transported for evidence.