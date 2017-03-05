Salesforce nears putting name on Indiana’s tallest building

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new name could soon be on its way to the top of Indiana’s tallest building.

Business software company Salesforce.com has submitted plans with Indianapolis city officials for putting the company’s name on the 48-story downtown building now known as Chase Tower.

The planned name change was announced last May when Salesforce announced plans to add about 800 jobs and expand its presence in the tower. The proposed design will have the word “salesforce” in white, lowercase letters on the building’s north and south sides.

Salesforce says it hasn’t yet set a date for putting its name on the tower.

The San Francisco-based company already has more than 1,400 employees in the Indianapolis.

