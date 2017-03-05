South Korea says North Korea fired projectile into ocean

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, South Koreans watch a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's speech, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that North Korea won’t develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the United States, but it’s possible it already has. After five atomic test explosions and a rising number of ballistic missile test launches, many experts believe that North Korea can arm short- and mid-range missiles with warheads that put Guam at risk. The letters on the screen read "New Year for Reunification." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, South Koreans watch a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's speech, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that North Korea won’t develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the United States, but it’s possible it already has. After five atomic test explosions and a rising number of ballistic missile test launches, many experts believe that North Korea can arm short- and mid-range missiles with warheads that put Guam at risk. The letters on the screen read "New Year for Reunification." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says that rival North Korea has fired a projectile into the waters off the North’s east coast.

It was not immediately clear what was fired, but Pyongyang has staged a series of missile test-launches of various range in recent months. Leader Kim Jong Un is pushing for a nuclear and missile program that can deter what he calls U.S. and South Korean hostility toward the North.

The launch comes days after Seoul and Washington started massive joint military drills.

The South’s Joint Chief of Staff said in a statement that Monday’s launch was made in the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province. The area is the home of the North’s Seohae Satellite Station, where it has conducted prohibited long-range rocket launches in recent years.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV