GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are seriously hurt after an SUV flipped into the side of a house in Greenfield.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. last night near State Road 9.

Police said the two people in the car were seriously hurt and were taken to the hospital.

There were no injuries reported from anyone in the house.

Police have not yet released how the crash happened or if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

