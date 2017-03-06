3 dead after crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A single-vehicle crash near Alexander Field in West Lafayette killed three people early Sunday morning.

According to police, they were alerted to a vehicle fire near McCormick Road and Cherry Lane around 3:50 a.m.

Investigators determined a 1998 Pontiac 2D was traveling northwest on McCormick Road before it left the road, flipped and caught fire. Police do not know why the vehicle left the road.

Police said three people were killed in the crash. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

The West Lafayette Police Department is working with the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The West Lafayette Fire Department and the Tippecanoe County Emergency Management Agency are also assisting with the investigation.

