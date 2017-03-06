American Red Cross encouraging people to donate blood during Red Cross Month

INDIANA (WISH) – The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood in honor of March being Red Cross Month.
The American Red Cross has set up times and places all around central Indiana for people to donate from March 1 through March 31.
The dates, times and locations include:
Delaware County
Muncie:
3/1/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pruis Hall, McKinley Avenue
3/15/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Delta High School, 3400 E State Road 28
_______________
Madison County
Anderson:
3/17/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Anderson Preparatory Academy, 101 W 29th Street
Lapel:
3/27/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lapel High School, 1850 South 900 W
Pendleton:
3/13/2017: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fall Creek Christian Church, 1102 W 700 S
_______________
Marion County
Indianapolis:
3/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 1510 North Meridian
3/8/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Indiana State Capitol, 200 West Washington Street
3/9/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., School of Nursing, 600 Barnhill Drive
3/13/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd.
3/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sun King Brewery, 135 North College
3/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7929 N. Michigan Rd.
_______________
Putnam County
Greencastle:
3/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Student Union Building, 313 S Locust
_______________
Bartholomew County
Columbus:
3/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane
3/10/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane
3/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 531 Fifth street
3/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane
3/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane
Hope:
3/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hope Moravian Church, 202 Main Street
_______________
Brown County
Nashville:
3/15/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 1750 East State Road 46
_______________
Greene County
Bloomfield:
3/14/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cincinnati Christian Church, 11432 SR 54 East
Linton:
3/24/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Linton Public Library, 95 SE 1st St
_______________
Jennings County
North Vernon:
3/17/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jennings County High School, 800 West Walnut Street
3/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Senior Citizens Center, 515 Buckeye Street
_______________
Lawrence County
Bedford:
3/3/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart, 3200 John Williams Blvd.
3/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1010 22nd Street
Mitchell
3/14/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mitchell Manor Nursing Home, 24 Teke Burton Drive
_______________
Monroe County
Bloomington:
3/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/2/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Hoosier Hills Career Center, 3070 Prow Road
3/2/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/4/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/7/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Indiana Memorial Union, 900 E. 7th Street
3/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Teter Residence Center, 501 N Sunrise Drive
3/8/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/9/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College, 200 Daniels Way
3/9/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/11/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/18/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/21/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monroe County YMCA, 2125 S. Highland Avenue
3/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/29/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
3/30/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.
_______________
Owen County
Spencer:
3/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Owen County Family YMCA, 1111 W. State Highway 46
_______________
Sullivan County
Shelburn:
3/9/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Shelburn, 520 West Mill Street
_______________
Vigo County
Terre Haute:
3/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hulman Memorial Student, 5th and Chestnut, Hulman Memorial Student Union-Indiana State University
Those who have the free Red Cross Blood Donor application can schedule donation appointment and earn rewards. If you use the app, you can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive. Click here to save time:
Click here to make an appointment or call 1-800-733-2767.