American Red Cross encouraging people to donate blood during Red Cross Month

INDIANA (WISH) – The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood in honor of March being Red Cross Month.

The American Red Cross has set up times and places all around central Indiana for people to donate from March 1 through March 31.

The dates, times and locations include:

Delaware County

Muncie:

3/1/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pruis Hall, McKinley Avenue

3/15/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Delta High School, 3400 E State Road 28

_______________

Madison County

Anderson:

3/17/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Anderson Preparatory Academy, 101 W 29th Street

Lapel:

3/27/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lapel High School, 1850 South 900 W

Pendleton:

3/13/2017: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fall Creek Christian Church, 1102 W 700 S

_______________

Marion County

Indianapolis:

3/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 1510 North Meridian

3/8/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Indiana State Capitol, 200 West Washington Street

3/9/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., School of Nursing, 600 Barnhill Drive

3/13/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd.

3/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sun King Brewery, 135 North College

3/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7929 N. Michigan Rd.

_______________

Putnam County

Greencastle:

3/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Student Union Building, 313 S Locust

_______________

Bartholomew County

Columbus:

3/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane

3/10/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane

3/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 531 Fifth street

3/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane

3/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., La QUINTA, 101 Carrie Lane

Hope:

3/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hope Moravian Church, 202 Main Street

_______________

Brown County

Nashville:

3/15/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 1750 East State Road 46

_______________

Greene County

Bloomfield:

3/14/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cincinnati Christian Church, 11432 SR 54 East

Linton:

3/24/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Linton Public Library, 95 SE 1st St

_______________

Jennings County

North Vernon:

3/17/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jennings County High School, 800 West Walnut Street

3/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Senior Citizens Center, 515 Buckeye Street

_______________

Lawrence County

Bedford:

3/3/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walmart, 3200 John Williams Blvd.

3/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1010 22nd Street

Mitchell

3/14/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mitchell Manor Nursing Home, 24 Teke Burton Drive

_______________

Monroe County

Bloomington:

3/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/2/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Hoosier Hills Career Center, 3070 Prow Road

3/2/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/4/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/7/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Indiana Memorial Union, 900 E. 7th Street

3/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Teter Residence Center, 501 N Sunrise Drive

3/8/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/9/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College, 200 Daniels Way

3/9/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/11/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/18/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/21/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monroe County YMCA, 2125 S. Highland Avenue

3/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/23/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/29/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

3/30/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1600 W. 3rd St.

_______________

Owen County

Spencer:

3/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Owen County Family YMCA, 1111 W. State Highway 46

_______________

Sullivan County

Shelburn:

3/9/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Shelburn, 520 West Mill Street

_______________

Vigo County

Terre Haute:

3/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hulman Memorial Student, 5th and Chestnut, Hulman Memorial Student Union-Indiana State University

Those who have the free Red Cross Blood Donor application can schedule donation appointment and earn rewards. If you use the app, you can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive. Click here to save time:

Click here to make an appointment or call 1-800-733-2767.

