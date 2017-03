INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Congressman Andre Carson and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett are teaming up with local businesses to help central Indiana teens find summer jobs on Monday.

The 4th annual Youth Opportunities Fair will feature more than 65 employers offering summer and year-round jobs.

The fair runs Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Indianapolis Central Library downtown Indy.

The event is free and open to the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...