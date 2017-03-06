East side Sprint store robbed, suspects get away with employee’s gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for two suspects who they say walked into a Spring store with a gun and walked out with another gun. It happened Saturday night on Pendleton Way near Pendleton Pike and 39th Street on the city’s east-side.

With only an hour before closing time, police say two armed suspects waked into Sprint demanding that the employees go to the very back of the store. There, the robbers forced one employee to fill his duffel bag with iPhones.

“Oh my goodness. That was just too much. If they get a job they can buy iPhones and cell phones. They only need one. You can only use one at a time. You have a job, you can buy as many as you want,” said Vivian Andrews, who lives nearby.

But things took a turn for the worse when police say the suspects noticed that one of the employees also had a gun. The suspects then attacked that worker, who was able to get his gun out of the holster and fire a shot, but then lost control of the gun. The suspects ran out of the back of the store with the gun, according to police.

“It could’ve ended too badly. It could’ve had people even out here, they could’ve even got shot,” said Andrews.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

“I’m definitely a little bit disturbed by it. Sounded like a very violent incident with gun fire and a robbery,” said Eric Williams, who works in the neighborhood.

A violent incident that resulted in gunfire now adds another gun in the hands of a criminal.

“Pray that these guys are caught and that justice is done,” said Williams.

We reached out to Sprint, but they did not want to comment. According to police, the suspects drove off onto Pendleton Pike in a black SUV with dealer plates.

Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS with any information that could help in this investigation.

