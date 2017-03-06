Find unique items while helping out dogs in need

Unique, industrial and did we mention, cool?! Check out these fun items from Indy Urban Flea and meet Raven, one of the coolest Great Dane’s around! (all to benefit Forever Friends Great Dane Rescue)

• March 12th – Indy Urban Flea

• Circle City Industrial Complex, 1125 Brookside Avenue, Indy

• 10am-4pm

• Cosmic Chrome Cafe food truck

• Centerpoint Brewing serving beer – donating $1 for every pint sold to our non-profit partner

• The Roundups – band

• Forever Friends Great Dane Rescue – non-profit community partner – Bring a donation from their wish list (http://foreverfriendsgdri.com/wish-list/) or make a donation and you will get a chance to win lottery tickets.

• RUCKUS will be opened along with artisan studios

• FarmersMarket.com vendors

• 60+ vendors

Indy Urban Flea

Sunday, March 12th at Circle City Industrial Complex from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit:

www.indyurbanflea.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...