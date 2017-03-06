Greenwood’s mayor to unveil new design, plans for downtown

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Greenwood’s Mayor Mark Myers is expected to showcase the renderings and the new design for downtown Greenwood Monday afternoon.

Mayor Myers with other city officials and community leaders are expected to unveil the plans for new public amenities that include:

Walkability and roadway connectivity improvements

Development plans for the Greenwood Middle School property

A north city center parking lot

And other projects

Leaders have already announced this year several other projects, including working with the owner of Mrs. Curl to expand that business.

The Greenwood Police Department could also be undergoing a $2 million makeover. It will be the first major renovation since the building was built 25 years ago.

In addition, there is also a huge announcement expected Monday in regard to the Indy Fuel leasing land in Greenwood to build a multi-million dollar ice facility. That’s slated to be largest in the Midwest.

The plan is to build the state of the art Ice complex in Freedom Park, right next to the aquatic center. It will be 115,000 square feet, featuring two ice rinks and two turf fields. But, that’s still two years away from an opening.

Monday’s announcement will give us a better look at exactly how the city will be changing. It’s at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenwood City Center.

