IMPD asking public to help find 14-year-old runaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help find a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home.

According to police, on March 5 just before 8:30 p.m.officers were sent to the 7200 block of Kingsford Drive after reports of a disturbance with a juvenile and her mother. When officers arrived, the mother said her daughter, Lamariona Larkin got into an argument with her and then left her apartment.

Larkin was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and Nike flip flops.

She is described a a black female with a dark complexion, with shoulder length thick black braids.

Larkin is Schizophrenic and possibly not taking her medication. She is believed to have the mental capacity of an 8 year old and has also been diagnosed with diabetes.

This is not the first time she has run away.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

