INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking your help in locating a 12-year-old boy that ran away from home.

Michael Boler is autistic and has a speech and language defect.

He was last seen just before 4 p.m. Monday and is believed to be wearing a red and black Nike jacket, teal polo shirt, khaki pants and gray and white Nike shoes.

Michael is about 5 feet tall and weighs 105 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 317-262-8477.

