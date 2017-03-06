Indianapolis Children’s Choir takes on 1940’s swing music

Learning, teaching and growing… all through the beauty of music. Today on Indy Style, Joshua Pedde, Artistic Director, Indianapolis Children’s Choir, tells us about an upcoming concert on March 12 that will turn the stage into a 1940’s dance hall and describes the long-lasting benefits of introducing music to children.

*Where: Hilbert Circle Theatre

* Concert times:

Voices of Youth – 7:00pm

Tapestry of Song – 3:00pm

* Tickets:

$13, advance single tickets

$15, at the door single tickets (students, seniors and military receive $13 discounted tickets. Kids ages five and under are free)

– March is Music in Our Schools Month. It’s a big priority for Josh to work with music programs and teachers in Central Indiana.

* They work with a lot of schools in Central Indiana and offer free teacher training in the summers for public school teachers.

* Not only do children in music programs like ICC learn about singing, they learn time management, foreign languages, stage presence, teamwork and self-discipline.

* The goal is not necessarily to create the next Broadway star, but to help create better citizens for the community, city and the world.

Currently in its 31st season, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir has grown to become one of the largest children’s choirs in the world. Founded by Artistic Director Emeritus Henry Leck, and currently led by Joshua Pedde, the ICC serves more than 5,000 Central Indiana children from pre-school age through high school. The Indianapolis Children’s Choir nurtures and inspires student achievement through quality music education and the pursuit of artistic excellence in choral music performance.

* ICC serves more than 5,500 children annually, with approximately half of that number enrolled in weekly programs. In 2016-17, the students in the ICC’s 113 weekly programs come from 51 school districts and 310 school buildings in Indianapolis and central Indiana.

Schools served through Innovations this year:

School School District

Lincoln Elementary School Perry Twp.

Little Flower Catholic School Parochial

Perry Meridian 6th Grade Academy Perry Twp.

Greensburg Jr. High Greensburg

Greensburg Elementary Greensburg

Franklin Township Middle School Franklin Township

Hoosier Road Hamilton Southeastern

To learn more, visit:

– Website: www.icchoir.org

– Twitter: @indycchoir

– Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/icchoir

