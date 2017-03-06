Investigators: More charges after deceased boy weighing 15 pounds had meth in system

Related Coverage 4 arrested after death of 9-year-old Indiana boy weighing only 15 pounds

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO) — Four people are now facing additional charges after an autopsy revealed meth in a child’s system.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office says Hubert Kraemer, Robin Kraemer, Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli now faces charges of neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance and visiting a common nuisance.

That’s in addition to the neglect, resulting In death charge that the four faced in the case of 9-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner.

Cameron passed away last month. He only weighed 15 pounds.

Police say his autopsy also showed meth in his system, leading to these new charges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...