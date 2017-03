INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Р Leaders in Indianapolis are holding a press conference Monday afternoon to announce a partnership with Nextdoor.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry, Mayor Joe Hogsett, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Bryan Roach are holding the presser at 2:30 p.m.

Nextdoor is a social network for neighborhoods.

WISH-TV will stream the presser live. Click on this story to watch it.

