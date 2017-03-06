Local advocates speak out after Pres. Trump’s latest immigration executive order

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, Jane Henegar from the Indiana ACLU, along with other members of local immigration advocacy groups spoke out about the latest immigration executive order.

Those involved say it will have an immediate and significant effect on settling refugees in Indianapolis. Henegar also called the ban unconstitutional.

“Freedom of religion is enshrined in our Constitution and no one should be discriminated against on the basis of how they look or how they choose to pray,” Henegar said. “The President, like every other American citizen, is prohibited from engaging in religious discrimination.”

Henegar also said the ACLU will continue to fight the ban in the courts and in the legislature.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...