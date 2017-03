INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man was found with apparent head trauma early Monday morning.

According to police, the person was found in the 2100 block of North Riley Avenue, just north of 21st Street around 2:56 a.m.

IMPD says it’s not clear if it’s due to a gunshot or if this was a suicide or homicide.

Homicide and Crime Lab are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

