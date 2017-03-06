Mother, group seeks justice for 6-year-old son set on fire

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A local civil rights organization says it wants justice after a six-year-old was set on fire in October 2016.

SC National Action Network, the family of Emery McCray and the community is asking for another complete investigation because we’re told they feel that the father of the 12-year-old should be held accountable and charges brought against him.

Authorities say the boy suffered second and third-degree burns after a flammable liquid was poured over his back.

”They got ahold of some lighter fluid, and it got on the 6-year-old,” former Clarendon County Sheriff Randy Garrett said days following the incident. Garrett said at the time that there was nothing that indicated the incident was intentional. However, current Sheriff Tim Baxley tells us the older child was charged with first-degree assault and battery in family court.

Leslie Brown, the child’s mother says she is fearful. “I reached out to the sheriff’s office, me and my children have been intimidated. People riding by our house, we’ve had unannounced visitors from nowhere.”

The father of the 12-year-old also says he was uncomfortable with a number of young men who were walking near his property after the fire.

Brown says officials told her they will only give the 12-year-old 90 days. She says that is not enough.

“It’s been hard, it’s been long, it’s been tough, it’s been rough. My baby has scars for the rest of his life,” said Brown.

She wants more punishment. “This has been a very hard long time and my son, he deserves justice.”

The family says they are going to ask the current sheriff, Tim Baxley, for a sit-down meeting to discuss the case.

