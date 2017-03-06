New drug treatment facility opens in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – The fight to end drug abuse and addiction is a never ending battle in Indiana.

Opioids, both prescription and illicit are the main cause of drug overdose deaths, according to the CDC.

In 2015, there were 1,245 deaths in Indiana the CDC also reported.

There is a new drug and treatment facility in Indiana that hopes to combat the drug problem.

The Hickory House in Greenfield opened its doors Friday. It is a new, multi-million dollar facility that will house up to 15 residents.

The facility has 15 rooms that are completely private.

Hickory House will offer clinical practices for treating addiction and reoccurring disorders. That is a condition that impacts more than 7.9 million adults in the United States.

The facility will average more than 35 hours of group therapy, outpatient services, along with 30 days or more residential treatment.

Along with the Hickory House, there are many other addiction and treatment centers in Indiana. For more, click here.

