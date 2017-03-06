New poll finds most Americans believe the country is losing its identity

CHICAGO (AP) — A new survey out this week shows most people believe America is losing its identity.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey asked more than 1,000 people about immigration, identity, and culture between Feb. 16 and Feb. 20.

According to the study, most Americans are expressing concerns about the country losing it’s national identity and many are less favorable toward refugees and illegal immigration. In addition, many people think about the American dream as something immigrants come here for, searching for not only a safe haven, but also better economic opportunities.

Most surveyed do believe that legal immigration is more beneficial to the United States than detrimental, but it’s a different story for refugees and illegal immigrants.

47 percent of people say illegal immigration is threatening to the American way of life and 15 percent believe legal immigration threatens it too.

The poll also found that most Americans find sharing a common language, customs, and values is important. 57 percent say the United States should be a country with an essential culture that immigrants adopt when they arrive, and 42 percent think the culture of the country should change when new people arrive.

The survey also found that most Americans are proud of our military and also the country’s scientific and athletic achievements, but more than half of those surveyed expressed concern about the current political polarization and feel it is threatening to the country’s way of life.

