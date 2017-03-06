The Price is Right: Find bargains on kids gear

The price is…………. almost right! Nah, she did pretty well. Amber tests her pricing skills with Lori Chandler, Owner of Indy Kids Sale, and shows us some of the bargains that are bound to be had!

Indy Kids Sale

March 9-11, Hamilton County Fairgrounds

-Find baby and kids clothing, accessories, equipment and more at a fraction of the price in stores

-Great condition (some new with tags!) at low prices (typically 10-25% of new price)

-Every single item inspected for quality

-Spring items: Don’t forget about outdoor toys and equipment (like picnic tables, bikes and swings), summer stuff (like bathing suites and swim toys), and sports stuff (like baseball gloves and cleats)

www.IndyKidsSale.com

Twitter = @indykidssale

Facebook = IndyKidsSale

Instagram = @indykidssale

