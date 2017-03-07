After World Series win, former IU standout Schwarber excited for new season with Cubs

Related Coverage Catching up with the Chicago Cubs for Spring Training

MESA, Az. (WISH) — He’s one of the top players on the World Series Champs the Chicago Cubs.

Former IU baseball star Kyle Schwarber has garnered much respect in the major leagues and he’s hoping he can play a key role in the Cubs defending their World Series championship.

“Obviously we’re happy that we won, that we brought the championship back to Chicago but now it’s 2017 and we want to turn the page and we want to do it all over again,” Schwarber said.

The Cubs outfielder said he keeps a close connection with IU. He was recently recognized for his World Series title before an IU basketball game and its a moment he’ll never forget.

“Bloomington has a special place in my heart and for them to bring me on the court and be the honorary captain and to get the ball and get the baseball and to hear the roar was super cool,” Schwarber said. “I thank them a lot for doing that for me because it really means a lot that they don’t forget you.”

The 24-year-old has had to overcome some tough obstacles in his young career because of injuries. He still has yet to play a full season of baseball in majors.

“For me it would be really interesting to see him play an entire season and then look at the numbers at the end of the year to see what he is capable of doing. It’s going to be spectacular,” Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s all that. He’s well beyond his years when it comes to leadership qualities. How he interacts with the clubhouse and how he interacts with staff. This kid hasn’t gotten near his potential yet.”

“He’s the man…from the very start when we drafted him I knew he would fit right in,” teammate Kris Bryant said. “He’s the personality you gravitate too. He’s always smiling, he’s a goofball out there. He’s such a fun guy to be around and for him coming back after a devastating injury like that was huge for us.”

Schwarber can’t wait for the new season to begin.

“I feel really confident in myself and I’m going to feel really confident rolling into this season and as long as things keep going the way they are, I’m going to feel really confident,” Schwarber said.

