NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) – Communities across Indiana continue their outpouring of support for the families of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Tuesday evening, the New Castle Papa John set up shop in Delphi and sold pizzas out of a trailer.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to the reward fund to help find who is responsible for the girls’ murders.

Their goal was to sell 600 pizzas.

