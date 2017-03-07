Colts agree to terms with TE Jack Doyle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on a new contract with tight end Jack Doyle the team announced Tuesday night.

Doyle, an Indianapolis native and Cathedral High School grad, set career highs and was second on the team behind Pro-Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in receptions (59), receiving yards (584) and touchdowns (five) last season.

“Jack is a consummate professional who is highly revered among all in this organization,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard in a release. “He possesses a tremendous amount of talent and you can witness how much he loves playing the game when you watch him compete. Jack has emerged as a leader in his four seasons with this team and we’re thrilled he’ll be returning.”

In his four-year career, Doyle has totaled 94 receptions, 793 yards an eight touchdowns. Last year he appeared in all 16 games for the Colts for the third consecutive season.

