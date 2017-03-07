Colts DL Parry charged with 2 felonies, misdemeanor stemming from Arizona incident

(WISH) — Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry faces three charges, including two felonies stemming from an incident in Arizona last month.

According to WISH-TV Colts Insider Mike Wells, Parry is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on felony charges of robbery and unlawful use of transportation, as well as a misdemeanor charge of threatening of officers.

Parry was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona February 25 after he allegedly hit the driver of the cart that was transporting him in the head and stole the cart.

Last season Parry had 47 tackles and three sacks for the Colts. He was a 2015 fifth round draft pick by the team.

