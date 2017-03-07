Deputies: NC teen decapitated mother, called 911

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager decapitated his mother Monday near Zebulon, the Franklin County Sheriff said.

Oliver Funez, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder, Sheriff Kent Winstead said.

The first deputy on the scene found Funez with his mother’s head in one hand and a large butcher knife in the other, the sheriff said.

Inside the home, deputies found the body of 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado.

It was Funez who called 911 after the attack, Winstead said.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. at a home at 90 Morgan Drive in the Pilot community near Zebulon, according to Winstead.

Two young children were at home when the attack happened, while another was at school at the time, the sheriff said.

