Family of Libby German to speak Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The family of Libby German is set to speak to the media Thursday morning.
According to the Indiana State Police, Libby German’s family will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse.
ISP said investigators have received thousands of tips and continue to work through that information.
Anyone with information on the case can submit tips by call the tip line at 877-459-5786.