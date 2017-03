Embrace your uniqueness and LOVE your body! That’s the message from Sierra Holmes of Eclectic Kurves. Today on Indy Style, Sierra, along with Retro 101’s Heather Pirowski, share fashion and style tips for curvy gals. Together, they says it’s all about breaking the rules and enhancing our best features… not hiding them!

To learn more, visit:

www.Instagram.com/eclectickurves

www.pinterest.com/eclectickurves

www.twitter.com/eclectickurves

www.shopretro101.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...