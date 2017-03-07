Fish dishes for a Lentin diet

Trying out a Lentin diet? Wondering what that is or what to eat? The team from Sullivan’s Steakhouse explains!

Seafood Offerings

While known for award-winning quality steaks, Sullivan’s Steakhouse offers a variety of delicious seafood selections for those observing meatless Friday’s during Lent.

Each seafood selection provides a curated taste sure to please all palates. The flavorful Seared Ahi Tuna will entice spice lovers, while the Pan-Seared ‘Hong Kong Style’ Sea Bass lends Asian-inspired flavors.

Based on availability, seasonal offerings such as Wild Caught Alaskan King Crab Legs and Fresh Chilled Florida Stone Crab Claws are available as an ideal accompaniment to any Sullivan’s dining experience.

Seafood isn’t limited to appetizers and entrees – the Jalapeno King Crab Gnocchi is the ideal side dish for adding seafood to any Sullivan’s dining experience.

At Sullivan’s Steakhouse we strive to provide guests new and exciting menu options. The seafood offerings are a delicious alternative to steak while still providing the quality and experience Sullivan’s is known for.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse works with renowned Napa Valley winemaker Robert Foley to produce a proprietary Cabernet Sauvignon – even though it’s a red wine, it’s a delightful accompaniment to Sullivan’s seafood offerings.

All Sullivan’s seafood is exclusively sourced through Foley’s Fish in Boston, flying it in fresh each day.

About Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Steakhouse is a celebrated neighborhood staple offering a mouthwatering menu of contemporary steakhouse fare, hand-shaken martinis and an award-winning wine list, all in a lively atmosphere. The menu boasts hand-selected aged steaks, fresh seafood, signature side dishes, homemade desserts and sophisticated cocktails, including signature Sullivan’s favorites like the Knockout Martini, Crispy Shanghai Calamari, Garlic Horseradish Mashed Potatoes and Blue Cheese Chips. With a vibrant bar area and live entertainment for weekly ‘Swingin at Sully’s’ happy hours, Sullivan’s Steakhouse is the ultimate dining destination for a big night out on the town any night of the week.

