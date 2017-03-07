Four dead as wildfires burn across Texas panhandle

PERRYTON, Texas (KXAN) — Several wildfires, including two large ones, have burned more than 125,000 acres, killing four people and injuring four more.

A wildfire killed three people in Gray County, Texas while they were trying to save cattle. The cause of the fire that started on Monday is being investigated as the optional evacuation has been lifted. Authorities say the fire hopped over Farm to Market 2851 onto Farm to Market 1321 around 6:50 p.m. The fire was reportedly contained by 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A fourth person was killed in Lipscomb County, the sheriff’s office there confirmed to KXAN’s sister station KAMR.

The Perryton fire is burning in Libscomb and Ochiltree counties where the Texas A&M Forest Service reports the blaze is only 5 percent contained and has ignited 100,000 acres. Smoke can be seen filling the sky as locals are being evacuated by the Texas Game Wardens and the Sheriff’s Office. My High Plains reports that the city of Glazier is under a mandatory evacuation. So far two homes have been lost in the fire.

Another fire near Amarillo, known as the Dumas Complex Fire, is now 75 percent contained as residents are allowed back into their homes, according to KAMR. Around 150 homes were threatened by the fire that burned 290,000 acres. Four firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. My High Plains says two of the firefighters are in critical condition, one is burned, and the fourth has a fracture.

