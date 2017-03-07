IMPD: Gas station clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said one man is dead after an attempted armed robbery at a gas station on the southeast side. It happened just before midnight at a gas station in the 3200 block South Keystone Avenue, which is just south of Troy Avenue.

Police believe the gas station clerk shot and killed the robbery suspect.

According to police, someone called 911 to report the armed robbery. When police arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot. The gas station clerk told police he shot the man, after he tried to rob the gas station. The man ran outside and died in the parking lot.

IMPD said they believe the suspected robber had a gun, but they don’t think he fired it. Investigators said there is video of the incident.

“We’re talking with the clerk now. He’s cooperating fully with this investigation. We will look at the video that is inside of the business to make sure everything the clerk said occurred is corroborated by video,” said Major Richard Riddle with IMPD.

Riddle also said there are several witnesses who pulled up to the gas station shortly after the shooting, but he thinks the clerk and the robbery suspect were the only people in the gas station at the time of the incident.

Homicide detectives will investigate the incident and present their findings to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office will decide if the shooting was self-defense, or if the clerk should face charges.

Riddle said the safety of workers at businesses that stay open overnight is a major issue.

“This is not the first time that we’ve had an armed robbery with shots fired. Unfortunately, we’ve had clerks killed during robberies and we’ve had clerks turn the gun on would be suspects and fire upon them. The safety of workers is a paramount concern for us [IMPD] and should be a paramount concern to business owners,” said Riddle.

Police have not released the name of the clerk or the man who died.

If you know anything you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.

