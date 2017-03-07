It’s National Pancake Day!

(WISH) – Tuesday marks the 12th annual National Pancake Day at IHOP. Those who want to participate in the day can stop by any participating Indiana location and get a free short stack of pancakes for a small donation.

In order to partake, participants are asked to make at least a five dollar donation that will go to benefit Riley Children’s Hospital, which is a Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

The money raised from the day will go to Riley’s general benefit fund, which means it will go to the greatest area of need in the hospital. Donations will directly benefit children at the hospital who desperately need medical care.

Last year, IHOP locations in Indiana raised more than $30,000 for the hospital and they hope to raise even more this year. IHOP expects to serve more than 5 million pancakes on Tuesday.

“It’s really great to see kids thriving because of the care they have received and really just going out and doing normal things like enjoying pancakes with their family all knowing that money that comes in that day helps kids like them,” said Senior Communications Officer of Riley Children’s Foundation Kate Burnett.

The free pancake day will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with some locations to end at 10 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...