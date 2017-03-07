Jackie Watts’ funeral arrangements announced

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the woman who drowned last week in Columbus.

Jackie Watts’ visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Barkes, Weaver and Glick Funeral Home in Columbus.

Friends and family will also be pay their respects Thursday from 11 until noon at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

A private burial will follow at Garland Brook Cemetery.

Watts’ body was discovered Saturday morning after being reported missing Friday by her family.

Officials have ruled her death an accidental drowning.

Authorities believe she had been chasing a dog that had gotten loose.

