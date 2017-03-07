Johnson County officials serving 43 felony arrest warrants

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Officials in Johnson County are attempting to serve 43 felony arrest warrants Tuesday for people suspected of dealing drugs.

The Franklin Police Department, the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police, the Edinburgh Police Department and the U.S. Marshall’s Service are serving the warrants.

Officials say the warrants are from a six month investigation between the Franklin Police Department and the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The complete list of names, photos and charges will be announced during a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

