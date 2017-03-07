Lifelong Chicago Cubs fan chosen as Cubs Ring Bearer

Related Coverage Lifelong Cubs fan moved to tears after final out of World Series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Erv Schreiber is making headlines again for Cubs-related news.

86-year-old Schreiber is back in the news because he has been chosen to be a Cubs Ring Bearer! The duty of being a Cubs Ring Bearer entails presenting a World Series ring during the ceremony in April.

He was chosen after his grandson nominated him.

Nominating Erv, my 86 y/o grandpa and lifelong @Cubs fan, to be a #CubsRingBearer – "I got to see 'em win it!" Love you, Gramps 😊 pic.twitter.com/CXcQjv2P3V — Paul Schreiber (@paulschreiber9) February 14, 2017

Schreiber was one of the lucky few asked to be a Cubs Ring Bearer. It’s going to be a moment he and nineteen other Cubs fans will never forget.

You may remember him after he made headlines in November for a video his grandson’s girlfriend posted of him after the Chicago Cubs became the World Series champs. The video was of him crying, shouting, and cheering after the Cubbies finished off the Cleveland Indians in extra innings.

“I got to see ’em win it!” Erv said, fighting back tears. “Yes! Yes!”

Schreiber is from Indianapolis, Indiana and has been a Cubs fan since 1933. He said his all-time favorite Cub is Rob Santo. When asked why he’s a cubs fan, he said because of his childhood listening to Cubs radio broadcasts.

Click the video above if you would like to re-watch the video that made him Cubbie famous!

