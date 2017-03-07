One dead following fatal crash on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead following a crash on the city’s west side Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Washington and McClure streets where a sedan was struck by a pickup truck.

Officials believe the elderly man driving the sedan was blinded by the sun and pulled out into the path of the truck.

Both drivers were transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The driver of the sedan succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the truck suffered a possible broken leg.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...