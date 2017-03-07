Police seek information on missing Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a missing Lafayette man.

Family reported 29-year-old Steven Lee Montoya missing to the the Lafayette Police Department, and police are now seeking the public’s help.

Authorities said they do not believe he is in any danger.

Montoya, who attended Jefferson High School and is a graduate of Purdue University, has not had contact with family or friends in several months. However, he is described as a very private person.

Police said it’s unknown if he is still living in the Greater Lafayette area.

If anyone has information on Montoya’s whereabouts, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

