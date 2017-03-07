Poll: What position should the Colts make a priority in free agency?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — March 7 marks the first day that teams can initiate contract talks with unrestricted free agents.

With reports of the Colts having upwards of $50 million in cap space to spend, new General Manager Chris Ballard could look to make a big splash in free agency.

The 2016 season saw the Colts struggle heavily along the offensive line with Quarterback Andrew Luck facing heavy pressure. The trenches could be a point of emphasis during the period.

Running back Frank Gore is also aging. The Colts could benefit from bringing in a back who could take some of the load off of his shoulders.

The defense could be in for an overhaul as well. as the unit ranked 30th in total defense last season in giving up an average of 383 yards a game. You could see the Colts splurge for a defensive back and possibly a linebacker or two.

What do you think Colts fans? What position should the Colts hone in on?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...