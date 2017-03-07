Tips result in 4 Putnam Co. drug arrests

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana State Police said several tips from the general public led to four Putnam County drug arrests.

After receiving the information and implementing other investigative measures, officers obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence on East Liberty Street in Greencastle.

Scales, baggies, smoking devices, syringes, glass plates and other items associated with the possible manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered during the search.

Additionally, four arrests were made.

Michael Kessler, 69, 32-year-old Beth Thompson, 21-year-old Anthony Jones and 18-year-old Logan Galloway were all transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Kessler, Thompson, and Galloway face preliminary charges for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

Jones faces a preliminary charge for maintaining a common nuisance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...